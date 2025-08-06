The nominees have been announced for the 2025 VMAs

HQ

It's almost time to honour and celebrate the biggest musicians in the world. The annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) are taking place on September 8, for us in Europe, and with that around a month away, we now know the various categories and nominees.

Across the various categories, the big winners were Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, with the former landing 12 nominations and the latter 11 nominations, sometimes even for combined efforts. Other leading nominees include Kendrick Lamar with a grand total of 10, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, The Weeknd, Tate Mcrae, and even Taylor Swift and Beyonce, each of whom intend to extend their records as some of the most nominated VMA stars to date.

You can register your votes for the VMAs today by heading over here, where you can commit as many as 20 votes per day per category.

