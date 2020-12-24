The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2021 are in

The nominees for the first ever Gayming Awards show have been announced. The awards show, which was revealed earlier this year is set to commemorate the achievements of the wider, global gaming industry, with the hopes of championing LGBTQ+ people through the medium of video games. The nominees are:
Game of the Year - Sponsored by EA
Best LGBTQ Indie - Sponsored by Xbox
Gayming Magazine Readers Award - Sponsored by PlayStation
Best LGBTQ Narrative - Sponsored by Hangar 13
LGBTQ Streamer of the Year - Sponsored by Twitch
Authentic Representation Award - Sponsored by Green Man Gaming
Industry Diversity Award - Sponsored by Square Enix
Best LGBTQ+ Character - Sponsored by Rocksteady Studios
Set to broadcast worldwide and exclusively on Twitch on February 24 at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET, the Gayming Awards has a headline sponsor of none other than EA Games. To catch the show, be sure to head to the Gayming Magazine's Twitch channel right here.
