news

The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2021 are in

The show will feature eight categories and will broadcast on February 24.

The nominees for the first ever Gayming Awards show have been announced. The awards show, which was revealed earlier this year is set to commemorate the achievements of the wider, global gaming industry, with the hopes of championing LGBTQ+ people through the medium of video games. The nominees are:

Game of the Year - Sponsored by EA

Best LGBTQ Indie - Sponsored by Xbox

Gayming Magazine Readers Award - Sponsored by PlayStation

Best LGBTQ Narrative - Sponsored by Hangar 13


  • Borderlands 3 - Guns, Love & Tentacles

  • If Found

  • Tell Me Why

  • The Last of Us Part II

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year - Sponsored by Twitch


  • BiggusBennus

  • BiqtchPuddin

  • CypherOfTyr

  • Deere

  • Eevolicious

  • FoxQueen

  • IamBrandon

  • J0hnJ0hnn

  • LittleLegsTV

  • MermaidQueenJude

  • MeteorMatt

  • MiaByte

  • Psyche

  • QueerGod

Authentic Representation Award - Sponsored by Green Man Gaming


  • Hades

  • Later Daters

  • Tell Me Why

  • The Last of Us Part II

Industry Diversity Award - Sponsored by Square Enix


  • I Need Diverse Games

  • Rainbow Arcade

  • Rainbow Game Jam

  • UKIE

Best LGBTQ+ Character - Sponsored by Rocksteady Studios


  • Andrea Rhodea - Final Fantasy VII Remake

  • Ellie - The Last of Us Part II

  • Sir Hammerlock & Jacob Wainwright - Borderlands 3: Guns, Love & Tentacles

  • Tyler Ronan - Tell Me Why

Set to broadcast worldwide and exclusively on Twitch on February 24 at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET, the Gayming Awards has a headline sponsor of none other than EA Games. To catch the show, be sure to head to the Gayming Magazine's Twitch channel right here.

