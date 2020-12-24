The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2021 are in

You're watching Advertisements

The nominees for the first ever Gayming Awards show have been announced. The awards show, which was revealed earlier this year is set to commemorate the achievements of the wider, global gaming industry, with the hopes of championing LGBTQ+ people through the medium of video games. The nominees are:

Game of the Year - Sponsored by EA

Best LGBTQ Indie - Sponsored by Xbox



A Summer's End



Ace in Space



Errant Kingdom



If Found



Ikenfell



Murder by Numbers



Gayming Magazine Readers Award - Sponsored by PlayStation

Best LGBTQ Narrative - Sponsored by Hangar 13



Borderlands 3 - Guns, Love & Tentacles



If Found



Tell Me Why



The Last of Us Part II



LGBTQ Streamer of the Year - Sponsored by Twitch



BiggusBennus



BiqtchPuddin



CypherOfTyr



Deere



Eevolicious



FoxQueen



IamBrandon



J0hnJ0hnn



LittleLegsTV



MermaidQueenJude



MeteorMatt



MiaByte



Psyche



QueerGod



Authentic Representation Award - Sponsored by Green Man Gaming



Hades



Later Daters



Tell Me Why



The Last of Us Part II



Industry Diversity Award - Sponsored by Square Enix



I Need Diverse Games



Rainbow Arcade



Rainbow Game Jam



UKIE



Best LGBTQ+ Character - Sponsored by Rocksteady Studios



Andrea Rhodea - Final Fantasy VII Remake



Ellie - The Last of Us Part II



Sir Hammerlock & Jacob Wainwright - Borderlands 3: Guns, Love & Tentacles



Tyler Ronan - Tell Me Why



Set to broadcast worldwide and exclusively on Twitch on February 24 at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET, the Gayming Awards has a headline sponsor of none other than EA Games. To catch the show, be sure to head to the Gayming Magazine's Twitch channel right here.