The nominees for the 2021 Independent Games Festival Awards have been revealed

The nominees for the 23rd annual Independent Games Festival Awards have been revealed and its Genesis Noir that has received the most nominations. The noir adventure has been nominated for four different awards which are Seumas McNally Grand Prize, Excellence in Audio, Excellence in Narrative, and Excellence in Visual Art.

The award ceremony, which is sponsored by [email protected] and is part of the Game Developers Conference 2021, is due to take place entirely virtually this year. The winners from the event are set to be revealed on July 21, 2021 at 16:30 PT.

You can take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Paradise Killer (Kaizen Game Works)

Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory Team)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Excellence in Audio

Say No! More (Studio Fizbin)

Blind Drive (Lo-Fi People)

Sunlight (Krillbite Studio)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

A Monster's Expedition (Through Puzzling Exhibitions) (Draknek & Friends)

Best Student Game

Vessels (Local Space Survey Corps, LLC)

Dorfromantik (Toukana Interactive)

Some Old Stuff (Hao Fan, Harry (Weizhong) Chen, Haku (Minyan Cai), Emi Schaufeld)

Rainy Season (Inasa Fujio)

SYMPHONIA (Guillaume Roux, Nicolas Derio, Pierre Vrel, Guillaume Gille, Alexis Grand, Simon Larguier, Martin Lepretre, Corentin Pauvrasseau, Kilian Dufour, Alexandre Mansois, Quentin Vernet, Hicham Benrhannou, Olivier Esman)

Hadr (Dominik Konečný of Ateliér Duchů)

Excellence in Design

Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Disc Room (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Terri Vellmann, Doseone)

Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me A Pixel)

Signs of the Sojourner (Echodog Games)

A Monster's Expedition (Through Puzzling Exhibitions) (Draknek & Friends)

Excellence in Narrative

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)

Across the Grooves (Nova-box)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)

Excellence in Visual Art

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Arrog (Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios)

In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)

Shady Part of Me (Douze Dixièmes)

Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue)

Carto (Sunhead Games)

Nuovo Award

Blaseball (The Game Band)

Nightmare Temptation Academy (Lena NW & Costcodreamgurl)

THAT NIGHT, STEEPED BY BLOOD RIVER (Taylor Swietanski)

Airplane Mode (Bacronym)

Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital)

Chasing Light (Vittgen Inc.)

Kristallijn (Gaël Bourhis)

