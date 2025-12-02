The nominated Player's Voice titles for The Game Awards have been revealed

HQ

While much of The Game Awards is defined by selections made by industry and media representatives, one of the categories is reserved solely for the community. This is the Player's Voice element of the show, where the community gets to come together and vote for their favourite game out of a broad slate of options.

The first-round for this award has now been opened up and the total 30 games that have been nominated have been revealed. For this first portion, the aim will be to vote for your 10 favourite games of the year, with the top-voted titles then advancing to the next round where they will be whittled down even further.

As for the games that have made the cut, these are:



Arc Raiders



Battlefield 6



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Delta Force



Dispatch



Donkey Kong Bananza



Doom: The Dark Ages



Elden Ring: Nightreign



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Genshin Impact



Ghost of Yotei



Hades II



Helldivers 2



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Mario Kart World



Marvel Rivals



Megabonk



Ninja Gaiden 4



No Man's Sky



Peak



R.E.P.O.



Silent Hill f



Sonic Racing: Crossworlds



Split Fiction



Warframe



Wuthering Waves



Vote for your favourite games over here.