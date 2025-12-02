news
The nominated Player's Voice titles for The Game Awards have been revealed
30 games make the cut in the first-round of the community-voted award.
While much of The Game Awards is defined by selections made by industry and media representatives, one of the categories is reserved solely for the community. This is the Player's Voice element of the show, where the community gets to come together and vote for their favourite game out of a broad slate of options.
The first-round for this award has now been opened up and the total 30 games that have been nominated have been revealed. For this first portion, the aim will be to vote for your 10 favourite games of the year, with the top-voted titles then advancing to the next round where they will be whittled down even further.
As for the games that have made the cut, these are:
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Delta Force
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Helldivers 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Megabonk
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- No Man's Sky
- Peak
- R.E.P.O.
- Silent Hill f
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
- Warframe
- Wuthering Waves
Vote for your favourite games over here.