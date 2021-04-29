Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Nioh 2

The Nioh series has sold more than 5 million copies

And Nioh 2 sales top 2 million as well.

The Nioh series might have hit its "resting point" this year, but its sales definitely haven't yet. And they're still rising.

Developer Team Ninja has announced that the total shipments (digital and physical sales combined together) for Nioh series have surpassed 5 million copies worldwide. Then, the cumulative worldwide sales of Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Complete Edition (total of package shipments and download sales) have also exceeded 2 million.

In order to celebrate this milestone Nioh 2 just reached, the studio decided to hold an event on Twitter. All you need to do is to follow the official Twitter account of Nioh 2, and retweet this tweet, then you'll have a chance to win some Nioh 2 related goods, such as a plush toy, figure or special hoodie, etc.

The event starts from April 28 to May 9, and you can check details here.

Nioh 2

