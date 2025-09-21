The Nintendo Wii will join RetroAchievements catalogue next year

HQ

2006 was only like ten years ago, right guys? We're all still young and I'm only paying taxes for a joke anyway, right? Time is cruel, and it creeps up on gamers quickly. Next year, it will have been two decades since Nintendo unleashed the Wii on the world, and now RetroAchivements has announced its coming to its platform.

If you don't know what RetroAchievements is, it's an online platform giving achievements to games and consoles that didn't have them through emulation. Nintendo is famously not a fan of emulation, but they're probably too busy shutting down Switch emulators to care about a 20-year-old console.

The Nintendo Wii will be available on RetroAchievements in March next year. This release date could be pushed back, but fans will likely be fine with a little wait if it means some old classics can get new life. It's worth noting that the virtual console will not be supported by RetroAchievements.