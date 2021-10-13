The Nintendo Switch OLED is off to a better start than Switch Lite in the UK

HQ

With the Nintendo Switch OLED being out for almost a week now, figures have come in giving us a clearer picture of how well it sold. Sadly, we don't have exact sales numbers, but we can pinpoint its success by looking at how well Switch sales performed overall for its week of release.

According to data from GfK Entertainment, last week was the Switch's 14th strongest week since its launch in 2017. This made for a much stronger debut than the Switch Lite which was released during the Nintendo Switch's 59th best week for sales. The original Nintendo Switch, of course, still leads the week when it comes to hardware sales though, as its launch was the fourth best that it has seen during its lifecycle.

Another interesting fact highlighted by Gamesindustry.biz is that Switch OLED models now account for 7% of the total Switch models in the UK and that's not even one week after release!