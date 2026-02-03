The Nintendo Switch officially becomes Nintendo's best-selling console of all-time, Switch 2 continues to sell rapidly

HQ

Nintendo's latest financial earnings are out, and they confirm that the Nintendo Switch has finally overtaken the Nintendo DS to be the best selling system from the Mario, Zelda, and Metroid maker.

As you can see in the financial report here, the Nintendo Switch has officially sold 155.37 million units, jumping over the 154.02 million of the Nintendo DS by a fair bit. That's a lot of Nintendo Switch systems, and while it might be a new record-setter, its successor is chasing its sales quicker than anyone seems to have anticipated.

As of the 4th week of December 2025, the cumulative sales number for the Nintendo Switch 2 tops 15 million. Now, it sits at 17.37 million, having sold like hot cakes since launch. To put it in perspective of how much of a monster the Nintendo Switch is, that still means the successor still has to sell almost ten times this impressive figure to beat it. Even with the Switch 2 launching last year, Nintendo still sold more than 3 million original Switches in the first three quarters of this financial year. With plenty of first and third-party titles slated to release on the Switch 2 this year though, we'll have to see if it can continue the hot streak that has made it the fastest-selling Nintendo platform to-date.