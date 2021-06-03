Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Nintendo Switch is the fifth ever console to surpass 20 million units in Japan

16,168,420 regular units and 3,849,858 Switch Lite units have been sold in the region.

The competition is a lot stiffer these days and there are some reports indicating that Switch sales might be slowing to a minor extent. On the other hand, there are also reports that Nintendo is about to launch a new and vastly improved Switch with 4K capabilities, that likely will improve sales again.

Regardless of this, Nintendo has now reached an impressive new milestone for Switch sales, which has now reached 20,018,278 units sold (regular Switch 16,168,420 units, and Lite 3,849,858 units) in Japan, according to Famitsu. This is something that only four other formats ever have managed to do. Here's the best selling systems of all time in Japan:

5. Switch - 20,018,278
4. PlayStation 2 - 21,454,325
3. Nintendo 3DS - 25,260,000
2. Gameboy + Color - 32,470,000
1. Nintendo DS - 32,990,000

Thanks, Resetera.



