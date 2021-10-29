The Nintendo Switch is receiving a pair of Lara Croft titles in 2022

HQ

Feral Interactive has revealed that the Tomb Raider series will be making its debut on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Arcade-inspired spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are both set to arrive at an unconfirmed date on the hybrid system. It hasn't been confirmed, however, whether the pair will be sold as a double pack or as standalone titles.

Sure, these might not be mainline Tomb Raider entries, but they are still solid titles in their own rights and are a bunch of fun in co-op. Guardian of Light, in particular, has received pretty glowing reviews with it sitting at a 81 on Metacritic. The reaction towards Temple of Osiris was a little mixed with it sitting at a Metacritic score of 73, but we'd still argue that it's worth a punt providing it's going for the right price.

Speaking of price, it'll be interesting to see whether the cost of these titles will become inflated on the Nintendo Switch. Both titles are pretty old at this point with Guardian of Light releasing in 2010 and Temple of Osiris in 2014, and they are both on sale on Steam at the time of writing for less than £3.