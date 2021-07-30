The Nintendo Switch is getting a double-pack of both Ori titles

Nintendo Switch owners can purchase both Ori adventures (Blind Forest and Will of the Wisps) on just one cartridge for the very first time on October 12. This double-pack costs $49.99 and pre-orders are now open from Iam8bit. To coincide with the announcement of the collection, a new trailer has also been released and this can be watched within the video above. It's not clear at this point whether the collection will remain exclusive to the Nintendo Switch or if it will come to other platforms in the future.

Along with a physical copy of the game, the collection also contains a handful of extras such as the digital soundtracks for both games and six collectible artcards. Additionally, Iam8bit is also re-releasing a special collector's edition that contains separate physical copies of both games. The product, which you can view below, costs $149.99 and contains a transforming display box, a sketchbook zine, and a glow-in-the-dark pin.