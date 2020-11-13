The Nintendo Switch is enjoying its best October sales to date in the US

You're watching Advertisements

The Nintendo Switch has been a popular console ever since it rolled out, and because of lockdowns worldwide caused by Covid-19, people are tending to spend a lot more time at home, hence the need for consoles goes up.

Now, with a whopping 136% growth compared to the same month last year, the Switch family has achieved its best October sales to date. Combined together, the Switch and Switch Lite have sold more than 735,000 units in the U.S.

Not only that, but the October 2020 sales record for the Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only following after the 807,000 units sold of Wii back in October 2008. This is all according to the statistics from NPD.

Considering the powerful line-up Switch has, this is impressive but not so shocking. For example, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is definitely one of the biggest hits of 2020. Only two months after the game's release, it sold over 13 million copies.

In the U.S., Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months already. Up until this October, more than 22.5 million units have been sold in total in the country so far, according to NPD.

"Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

