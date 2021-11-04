The Nintendo Switch is closing in on its next milestone with 92.87 million units sold

HQ

Nintendo has confirmed within its latest financial report that the Switch has now sold 92.87 million units. This figure has increased by 8.28 million consoles between April and September 2021 (6.45 million being original Switches and 1.82 million being Switch Lites). The hybrid machine is now less than 10 million units behind the Wii, which is still the company's best-selling home console with 101.63 million units sold.

Over the next quarter, the Switch has a very good chance of cracking the 100 million sales mark. The Christmas period is almost upon us and gamers have exclusives such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain to look forward to. The new OLED model of the Switch recently launched in October too, and we know that it made an impressive debut in terms of sales. The week that it launched was the 14th strongest for console sales overall, and more than 7% of Switch owners were using it in just a handful of days.

