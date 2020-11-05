English
Follow us
news

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 68.3 million units

It now sits ahead of the NES and just behind the 3DS' lifetime sales.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It appears that a global pandemic hasn't stopped the Nintendo Switch from selling like crazy. The hybrid system has now reportedly sold 68.3 million copies, which now gives it the prestigious title of being Nintendo's second best selling home console.

We last reported that the Switch had sold 52.48 million copies in January, which is an increase of almost 16 million in less than a year. The platform is now in reaching distance of taking over the 3DS too, which sold 75.77 million before being retired this year.

The same source also revealed that Super Mario 3D All-Stars has sold 5.21 million copies and that Paper Mario: The Origami King has sold 2.82 million. Both of these titles are two of the biggest releases the Switch has seen in the latter part of 2020. The real system seller for the year, however, is Animal Crossing: New Horizons which has sold 26 million copies and is the Switch's second strongest selling title behind just Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Did you pick up a Switch in 2020?

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 68.3 million units


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy