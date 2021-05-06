The Nintendo Switch has now shifted 84.59 million units

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has just revealed that lifetime sales for the Switch now stand at 84.59 million units. This represents an increase of 4.72 million units since January this year and an increase of 28.83 million over the last financial year. To put the Switch's success into perspective, the Wii is currently Nintendo's best-selling home console at 101.63 million units and it is growing close to surpassing its lifetime sales already.

Along with the updated console sales figures, Nintendo also updated figures for the Switch's best-selling software. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still holds the lead with 35.39 million units sold, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is steadily closing the gap as it has now sold 32.63 million. The top ten pretty much remains the same as the last time we reported, but one surprising newcomer is Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee!. The game released way back in 2018 and it appears to be still selling strongly, despite the release of mainline entries Sword and Shield.

You can take a look at the best-selling games on the Switch (as of March 31, 2021) below: