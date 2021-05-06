Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news

The Nintendo Switch has now shifted 84.59 million units

The list of best-selling titles on the console have also been updated.

Nintendo has just revealed that lifetime sales for the Switch now stand at 84.59 million units. This represents an increase of 4.72 million units since January this year and an increase of 28.83 million over the last financial year. To put the Switch's success into perspective, the Wii is currently Nintendo's best-selling home console at 101.63 million units and it is growing close to surpassing its lifetime sales already.

Along with the updated console sales figures, Nintendo also updated figures for the Switch's best-selling software. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still holds the lead with 35.39 million units sold, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is steadily closing the gap as it has now sold 32.63 million. The top ten pretty much remains the same as the last time we reported, but one surprising newcomer is Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee!. The game released way back in 2018 and it appears to be still selling strongly, despite the release of mainline entries Sword and Shield.

You can take a look at the best-selling games on the Switch (as of March 31, 2021) below:


  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 35.39 million

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 32.63 million

  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 23.84 million

  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 22.28 million

  5. Pokémon Sword and Shield - 21.10 million

  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 20.83 million

  7. Super Mario Party - 14.79 million

  8. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! - 13.28 million

  9. Splatoon 2 - 12.21 million

  10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 10.44 million

