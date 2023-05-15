The Nintendo Switch has made $69 billion in revenue

HQ

A new report states that since it launched back in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has made approximately $69 billion in revenue.

This report comes to us from TweakTown, and through a detailed look at the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, it shows that with over a billion game sales alongside more than 125 million console sales, the Nintendo Switch has been an absolute powerhouse of a console when it comes to shifting units and games.

Even with the hybrid machine being seven years old, it seems the old dog still has some life left in it, which was especially shown with the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has immediately been a massive success in terms of sales.