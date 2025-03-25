The Nintendo Switch 2 launch plan is divided into three phases from June to Christmas

HQ

While many of us assumed that 2024 would be the year of Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's plans (which we still don't know if they were always this way, or were altered for some reason) moved the console's launch to 2025, and while we got our first official glimpse in mid-January, it will be next week, on April 2 to be exact, when we get all the details about the console, its full specs and a first list of games to accompany it on its release.

And it seems that what many of us will see through the Kyoto-based company's official channels, others will already be able to hold in their hands. According to a report from Insider Gaming, a select group of media and content creators will get a face-to-face presentation with the upcoming hardware.

Tom Henderson claims to have heard statements at the recent GDC that talk of a June console launch, and that Nintendo is preparing a three-phase plan to push the console from summer through to the holiday season. These three phases to boost Nintendo Switch 2's catalogue and sales would be a Phase 1 launch with first-party games, a second phase between October and November of third-party games, with studios receiving the first dev kits from June, and a third phase in the Christmas holidays.

Of course, none of this is official until Nintendo says otherwise, but Henderson has proven to be accurate before, and nothing he says sounds far-fetched. What do you think?