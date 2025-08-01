The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 6 million units

HQ

Within less than two months, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold more than 6 million consoles following its launch, and its launch title Mario Kart World isn't far behind when it comes to units shipped.

As per Nintendo's latest financial figures, the Nintendo Switch 2 has amassed 6 million units sold. We already knew Nintendo was onto a hit with its successor console, as it broke records in the first days of its launch, selling millions of units.

These sales cover up to the period of the end of June, and in that time the Nintendo Switch 2 also sold 8.67 million games. Mario Kart World, the console's launch title, has sold 5.63 million copies, making it the second most-successful launch for the series outside of Mario Kart Wii. There's a long way to go before it surpasses Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though.

