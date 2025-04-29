The Nintendo Switch 2 has been disassembled

HQ

The question marks are still many regarding the hardware hiding inside the Switch 2. But thanks to a recently published disassembly, which was taken down shortly afterwards, we now have several exciting details about the console's interior.

Under the hood, we find Nvidia's Tegra T239 system circuit, consisting of a powerful ARM Cortex X1 core, three Cortex A78 cores and four energy-efficient Cortex A55 cores. The graphics are handled by a specially designed GPU based on the Ampere architecture, equipped with 12 Streaming Multiprocessor units and a total of 1,536 CUDA cores.

The memory comes from SK Hynix and is rumoured to be 12 GB LPDDR5 with a 128-bit interface, as well as the storage which also comes from the same manufacturer and consists of a 256 GB UFS 3.1 flash memory chip, also from SK Hynix. Finally, we also have the console's WiFi circuit supplied by Mediatek.

In short, it seems undeniable that the Switch 2 will be a big step up in performance compared to its now very tired predecessor.