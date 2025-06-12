The Nintendo Switch 2 had the best video game hardware launch ever in Japan

HQ

We know that the Nintendo Switch 2 has had the best console launch of all-time, surpassing 3.5 million units sold in just four days. While breaking records worldwide is incredible, it's also interesting to look at how it's performing in certain regions.

According to the latest sales figures from Famitsu, the Nintendo Switch 2 sold 947,931 units in 3 days. This makes it the biggest video game hardware launch ever in the country. If we take a look at the previous record holders, the PS2 sold 630,000 units at launch, and the Game Boy sold 610,000.

Even the king of consoles the PS2 has been knocked off its throne a bit here, then. Also, it's worth noting that Famitsu does not account for My Nintendo Store sales, meaning that the actual number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles sold could be much higher.

In terms of software, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see that Mario Kart World is also topping the charts, having sold 782,566 units according to the data from Famitsu. As the Switch 2 continues to dominate sales charts, we'll have to see how long this hot streak can maintain itself.