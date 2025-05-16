The Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 100 million units in 5 years, according to analysts

HQ

It seems that the five-year forecast looks pretty good for Nintendo. As we anticipate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to come out in just a few weeks at the time of writing, it once again has been made clear by analysts that this console release will be massive.

According to veteran firm DFC (via Eurogamer), the Nintendo Switch 2 could sell even higher than Nintendo's predicted figure of 15 million units before the end of March 2026. If supply remains high, then DFC sees 20 million units going in that first nine months easily.

"When the original Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo initially projected 10m units for the fiscal year but ultimately sold 15m units in that period. Based on that track record, the fact that Nintendo is forecasting a 15m unit number gives us confidence that they will be able to ramp up supply and navigate tariff challenges," writes DFC.

The firm also believes thanks to GTA VI being kicked out of the 2025 release calendar, that the Switch 2 will be the primary driving force of game spending this year. This will mark a strong start, and DFC thinks that things will only get better over the next five years.

"DFC forecasts that by the end of 2029 the Switch 2 will have sold over 100m units making it the leading console system by a wide margin. The next few years could see Nintendo for the first time becoming the primary partner for third-party game publishers."

This sounds like a huge launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, but while this might be the forecast ahead, we know how odd gaming can be at times, and we'll have to wait and see just how well the console sells when it launches.