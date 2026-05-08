The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to outpace the original Switch in terms of sales

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We're coming up to a year since the official launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and while we may have got used to the new and improved hybrid console sitting in our living room or on our lap, Nintendo is still eyeing its performance with great care. The Switch 2 has done monstrously well in its launch year, and via Nintendo's latest financials, we see it outperformed the Nintendo Switch compared to its launch year.

As of the end of the fiscal year, which takes us to the last days of March, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 19.86 million units. "For Nintendo Switch 2, sales were more concentrated in the launch year in comparison to previous hardware systems," Nintendo writes. Over the first 22-month period following its launch, it's also expected that the Switch 2 will continue to outperform the Nintendo Switch.

Next year, Nintendo actually expects to sell less Switch 2 units. This is largely due to the price hike it announced in the same financial results. While it still wants to sell more than 16 million Switch 2 units over the next fiscal year, it seems Nintendo is a bit cautious about the Switch 2 being a console that slows down a bit after a tremendous launch year. We'll have to see how it can keep the sales up.