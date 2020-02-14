The Nintendo PlayStation prototype console is up for sale

As you probably already know by now, back in the early '90s, during the golden era of the SNES and before the first PlayStation saw the light of day, Sony and Nintendo flirted with each other and the possibility of combining their powers to make a disc-based home console. The infamous Nintendo PlayStation was never meant to be and despite making a couple of hundred prototypes, the companies decided to go their own ways, with Nintendo later returning with the N64 in 1996, while Sony entered the market, with the first PlayStation landing at the tail-end of 1994.

Many years later, in 2015 to be precise, one of these fabled Nintendo PlayStations emerged in a box of old junk, and that console has just been put up for auction where it currently sits at $350K USD. What's more, it still has a couple of weeks left to run. If you hadn't already guessed, it seems as though this slice of history is going to end up costing whoever buys it a pretty penny.

"By far, this is arguably one of the most notorious, mysterious, and controversial artifacts of the video game industry," the listing reads. "This prototype has been around the world and back again, admired and appreciated by video game enthusiasts from all over. Even though this is the closing of this portion of its narrative, it will continue to remain a pivotal piece of video game history no matter where it ends up."

Are you tempted to re-mortgage the family house and put a bid in for this piece of hardware history?