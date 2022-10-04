The Nintendo Pictures website has gone live

HQ

The official website for Nintendo Pictures has now gone live, and on it, we're given a few extra bits of information as to what the production company division of the iconic games company aims to achieve.

It's said (after translation) that the company aims to "have consumers around the world learn about Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever."

And to add to this, we're told the company "will continue to challenge ourselves to continue providing unique and surprising images to customers around the world, transcending generations and eras."

It is quite a lot of PR jargon, but this website does confirm that Nintendo's acquisition of Dynamo Pictures has been completed, as before being rebranded to Nintendo Pictures, this was the name of this company. Dynamo, now Nintendo Pictures, was previously known to have worked on various animated projects, including series and short films based on the Persona, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, Pikmin, and Metroid franchises.

For those looking for further Nintendo animation news, this Thursday will see the first trailer for Illumination's Super Mario Bros. movie being debuted at New York Comic Con. It will arrive at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.