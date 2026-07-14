The Nintendo Museum is pure magic

HQ

During my holiday this year, it was finally time for a trip to Japan. One of the things I'd been most looking forward to visiting was the Nintendo Museum, though that's easier said than done. You see, three months before you plan to go, you have to enter a lottery via your Nintendo account, where two months before your visit, you'll then be notified whether you've been successful or not, and if you aren't, it's basically game over.

Yep, I went with Nintendo's press photo for the exterior as the rain and all the people made it tricky to get a good shot.

That's how popular the place is, and your visit only gives you a measly half an hour to get in. You can apply for three time slots, and then it's just a case of hoping that one of them suits you. If you win, which I did, one of your three time slots will be approved, and you must arrive on time, as after 30 minutes, your slot is forfeited. I don't know exactly how strictly Nintendo enforces this, but I had no plans to tempt fate, and the company is known for being extremely strict. Yet that's almost what my companions and I did when we jumped on the train to Uji (just outside Kyoto) and happened to catch a Miyakoji Rapid service that skips several stations, including Uji. As a result, we had to travel past the station, dash to a taxi and travel three miles back. We made it... with a margin of about 5-10 minutes before our slot expired, and we were incredibly grateful that we'd had that buffer.

Did I mention it was raining?

This is an ad:

To get into the Nintendo Museum, you naturally have to go through security before being given an ID badge with ten tokens for the attractions, and if you have a Nintendo account and have pre-registered, you can have your Mii featured in the photo. Once through security, you arrive in front of the museum, where there are lovely photo opportunities with green pipes, a Mario flagpole, and a small pixel castle. What's more, the paving slabs are laid out like pixel art, which brings some life to what would otherwise be an anonymous, grey, and somewhat sterile warehouse.

During our visit, it rained heavily (it's the rainy season in June), but that didn't stop me or my group from heading over to the green pipes to take a few photos. After that, it was finally time to visit the museum, which also begins with a photo opportunity in the foyer amongst a whole host of Toad figures. As you'd expect, there's a proper gift shop that you can visit both before and after the museum itself, but as I had absolutely no desire to lug a load of stuff around, I decided to leave it until afterwards.

Displays like this one adorn the upper floor, but photography is not permitted there.

The Nintendo Museum essentially consists of two floors. The lower floor features various games where you're free to take photos, and the upper floor has exhibitions. The ten coins I received on my access card can be used for both new and old games and is a clever way for Nintendo to ensure the games are rotated so no one spends far too long playing any single one of them. Older classics cost one coin, whilst the most modern ones (a newly produced Zapper/Super Scope game) cost three coins. Everything is rooted in Nintendo's history, with a Hanafuda section in the centre. Hanafuda are the cards with which Nintendo began its journey back in 1889, so it's fair to say they've been involved in games for 137 years. I did, of course, buy a pack of Hanafuda cards in the shop (more on that later), but my focus was instead on the other games.

This is an ad:

This includes a sort of oversized Game & Watch where my silhouette is transformed into a game character, which in my case, was for the classic Manhole, where you help people so they don't fall down manhole covers. It's a charming concept (and I do love Game & Watch) but, to be honest, the gameplay is reminiscent of early Kinect games, and it's highly doubtful whether it's even worth trying once. You get just as much enjoyment from watching others play...

There are plenty of fun games to try out, all of which have been specially designed for a museum.

In the same room as these, there are also loads of retro consoles. It might seem a bit of a waste to play retro games that I could just as easily play via Switch Online at home, while having to pay extra for a limited time, at that. My friends, however, had a great time playing Balloon Fight and Clu Clu Land, amongst others, and there's something special about playing really old Nintendo games at the Nintendo Museum. There's also a competition featuring five NES games to play (where everything counts towards a total score), which I thought was great fun.

After that, I had a go at, amongst other things, the Ultra Machine SP, a classic Nintendo toy with a baseball theme and ping-pong balls. It counts how many hits you get, and there are different effects if you manage to flick the balls into an object, making for a fun little game that I really enjoyed. My ten coins were running out, but I also took the opportunity to check out Mario Kart with a giant controller, where two people play, and one uses the D-pad and the other controls the buttons. It's a clever way to breathe new life into a classic. Added to this are Nintendo's classic love meters and a few other bits and bobs.

The highlight when yours truly secured the victory.

The main draw for me, however, was a newly developed game played with the Zapper or Super Scope, which is essentially just a glorified light gun game, but one where around eight people play simultaneously and share the screen. The Zapper is faster and more accurate, whilst the Super Scope is slower but offers a wider hit area. I chose the latter and blasted every enemy that popped up on the screen (whilst trying to avoid friends like Luigi and Peach). The game is divided into a number of rounds so you can see the standings ahead of the final round, which I, in all modesty, took home and won the whole lot. Yay me, sort of.

As mentioned, the upper floor couldn't be photographed, but it offers a really in-depth presentation of Nintendo's history. Here you'll find all the consoles they've made, such as the Color TV Game (long before the Famicom and NES), game covers, concept art, old toys, and much more. It was absolutely lovely just to wander around and have a look, and even if I consider myself to be fairly well-versed in Nintendo, they've done so much I didn't know about.

Nintendo's classic love tester in giant format.

I also like how Nintendo absolutely doesn't shy away from its flops but embraces them, so there are even exhibits on things like the Virtual Boy and the Wii U. It's also absolutely lovely to see early sketches showing what beloved icons might have looked like before they took on their now-familiar designs. Still, after about an hour of looking around, my stomach started to rumble.

So I popped into the shop, which is incredibly well-stocked with brilliant bits and bobs. Just consider the fact that every console since the Famicom has its own T-shirt, mug, and merchandise. As for me, I ended up with four mugs and four T-shirts (NES, Virtual Boy, GameCube, and Nintendo DS). I also picked up some Hanafuda cards, which I'm now aiming to learn, as well as glasses, small Japanese bowls, key rings, and much more. Even when the yen is so cheap, a place like the Nintendo Museum becomes dangerously expensive!

Themed manhole covers and lockers, nothing has been left untouched.

The plan was to have a bite to eat at the on-site restaurant as well, but an hour-long queue and the rain made us call it a day and leave the Nintendo Museum (where, on the way out, I noticed that the lockers for storing items looked just like Game Boy cartridges). With our heads full of impressions, we stopped a few hundred metres further on for a bowl of wonderful ramen, to chat about everything we'd seen and experienced, and simply rejoice that we'd actually managed to stick to our plans despite the train mishap, whilst taking in everything we'd seen and done.

Having said that, if you're heading to Japan and planning to visit Kyoto or Osaka, do make sure you try to get tickets for the Nintendo Museum. This is pure adoration for the form of entertainment we all love so much, and a must-visit destination for anyone with even the slightest bit of a geeky streak.