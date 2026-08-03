The Nintendo Museum has welcomed over one million visitors in less than two years

HQ

Almost two years ago, the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto opened its doors for the first time. Nintendo predicted interest in visiting the museum would be enormous, so it implemented a lottery system in which people with Nintendo accounts could apply for a certain number of tickets three months before their visit and then just hope for the best.

Gamereactor actually had the privilege of visiting the museum earlier this summer and can confirm that, despite the lottery system, it was extremely well-attended (for good reasons, it's absolutely wonderful), so it was probably a wise decision on Nintendo's part.

Now they've announced an important milestone has been reached, as the museum has surpassed one million visitors, and they write:

"Thank you sincerely to everyone who has visited and shared this milestone with us."

If you're planning a trip to Japan in the near future and find yourself passing through Kyoto, you should definitely visit the Nintendo Museum if you can. Apply for tickets here three months before your planned visit and keep your fingers crossed that you'll be selected, and read our article about the museum here.

Jonas Mäki

Jonas Mäki

Jonas Mäki

Jonas Mäki

Jonas Mäki