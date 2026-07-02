The Nintendo 64 turns 30 - the console that shaped a generation

Many years ago - you know, those years that all of us over 30 refer to as 'the good old days' - a console with a rather unusual controller was released. On 23 June 1996, the Nintendo 64 was launched in Japan. That console has now turned 30. Here in Europe, we had to wait almost a whole year before the grey box with its strange three-pronged controller hit the shop shelves. Gaming magazines were read over and over again, screenshots were studied down to the smallest detail, and every piece of news about the Nintendo 64 felt like a glimpse of the future.

And then there was that advert.

It's hard to think of the Nintendo 64 without remembering those adverts that made everything seem incredibly cool. The advert for Super Mario 64, where Mario could suddenly move freely in three dimensions, made it feel as though the world of gaming had taken a huge leap forward. And who doesn't remember the bloke who frantically spun the joystick on the controller round and round to show just how revolutionary the analogue controls were?

What was it that Mario said to Bowser when he sent him flying in all his pixelated glory?

Today, the advert seems charmingly dated. Back then, it looked like the future itself. The vibration features that are standard today were also pioneered on this console. Do you remember the shock when you plugged a Rumble Pak into the controller and, for the first time, could feel the explosions in the palms of your hands? Once the console arrived, it quickly became a natural gathering point. During breaks, discussions were lively. Someone claimed to have found a secret area. Someone else had heard that it was possible to unlock a hidden character. Goku was in Smash, and Carl Bildt was a secret final boss in Perfect Dark. Rumours spread faster than facts, and it didn't really matter whether the stories were true. Imagination filled in the gaps. Nor did the gaming stop when the school day ended.

This is an ad:

Evenings were filled with Mario Kart 64, Mario Party, Mario Golf and Mario Tennis. Friendships were put to the test, rematches were demanded, and laughter echoed long after the console had been switched off. Surely everyone who's played Mario Party has a mental note of who stole a star? Super Mario 64 paved the way for a whole new generation of games, but it was all those spin-offs that turned the Nintendo 64 into a social experience.

There was also an unexpected side effect of spending so much time in front of the console. After a while, I became something of a local gaming guide. Whenever someone got stuck, missed a key or couldn't figure out how to solve a puzzle, it was often my phone that rang. Sometimes a few instructions were enough. Sometimes I had to cycle over to a friend's house to show them exactly what to do. My younger friends, in particular, would often turn up when their adventure had come to a standstill. Back then, there were no video walkthroughs, no mobile forums and no searches that provided answers in a matter of seconds. The solution lay with whoever had played the game the longest. Or with whoever had bought a strategy guide.

And more often than not, it was all about one and the same game: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. For me, it's still the best game ever made. Not just on the Nintendo 64. Not just by Nintendo. But of all time.

You hear the music, you feel the emotion - get the game out and play through it for the 78th time.

This is an ad:

There have been games that were more visually stunning, bigger and more technically advanced. But none have captured that sense of adventure in quite the same way. Ocarina of Time created a world that felt alive, mysterious and full of possibilities. Hyrule wasn't just a map to work your way through. It was a place to lose yourself in. I still remember the feeling when Link left Kokiri Forest for the first time and Hyrule Field stretched out before him. It was as if the whole world had opened up. Every path led to something new. Every cave hid a secret. Every melody on the ocarina felt magical.

The Forest Temple offered an almost dreamlike atmosphere. The Shadow Temple was genuinely unsettling. The Spirit Temple felt grand and epic. And the Water Temple... well, the Water Temple probably caused equal parts frustration and fascination for a whole generation of gamers. Even today, I can remember exactly what certain rooms looked like, what the music sounded like, and the feeling of solving a puzzle I'd been struggling with for hours. That was also why the phone often rang. Someone had got stuck in a temple. Someone else couldn't find the next clue.

Perhaps that's why Ocarina of Time still means so much. It wasn't just a game I played. It was a game I lived in. And sometimes I got to help others find their way through the same world that I myself never really wanted to leave. The direct sequel, Majora's Mask, mustn't be forgotten either. The moon grinning down at you and a race against time, the unique side quests where every character had a story to tell. The masks in the game that granted unique abilities - but at what cost? Link didn't exactly look thrilled to be putting them on as he screamed for dear life whilst the metamorphosis took place.

No, this isn't a parody of Scream. It's Link being overcome by the anguish of a Deku soul.

The console didn't just feature Nintendo's own games; there was also a prominent British company called Rare. For a few magical years, the studio could do almost no wrong. Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie offered humour, charm and a sense of discovery that few games have managed to match. Banjo-Kazooie is on a par with Mario 64. GoldenEye 007 provided countless evenings of multiplayer fun, where playing as Oddjob could ruin friendships.

Unique levels, quirky sounds and a feisty bird.

Perfect Dark took the formula a step further and, together with the little red Expansion Pak memory upgrade, demonstrated just how much power the console still had left in it. A full 4 MB of RAM was no laughing matter. Diddy Kong Racing gave Mario Kart a serious run for its money, whilst Jet Force Gemini dared to be both bizarre and ambitious at the same time. And who could forget Conker's Bad Fur Day? That game was truly unusual and offbeat for a Nintendo console. A proper rascal of a squirrel who was really foul-mouthed. I remember that towering pile of poo, The Great Mighty Poo, who suddenly started singing opera - brilliant! Even today, I still know that song off by heart.

This picture should be in a museum. Is this the first time anyone has looked up to meet Oddjob?

Donkey Kong 64 gave us more collectables than anyone could reasonably have hoped for, but also one of the most content-rich adventures on the platform. As well as Rare's achievements, Pokémon also made its grand 3D debut on the console. With Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Snap, we got to see what the pocket monsters looked like in 3D.

And then there were those personal favourites that perhaps never became critics' favourites. Ocean Software's Mission: Impossible is one such game. I know it's far from perfect. But some games find a place in your heart that reviews can never measure. I remember the spy missions, the atmosphere and, above all, that utterly absurd backflip Ethan Hunt did every time he died.

I have to say, this Conker game is absolutely brilliant; just looking at the picture tells you you're going to have a cracking time.

Mischief Makers was as strange as it was brilliant. A game brimming with personality, creativity and ideas that no one else seemed to dare try. It didn't really fit in anywhere, which is perhaps exactly why it still feels so special.

When fights had to be settled in the traditional way, it was often Fighters Destiny that got the job done. With its unconventional scoring system and focus on technique, it created matches that felt completely unique in a fighting genre that wasn't otherwise the console's strongest suit. The console was also the birthplace of the Super Smash Bros series - a series that has grown and flourished over the years.

Towards the end of the console's life cycle, Paper Mario also arrived - a game that still exudes the same warmth, humour and charm as when it was first released. Its storybook-like aesthetic made the adventure feel timeless right from the start. The port of Resident Evil 2 was a welcome addition to the console - a port that is incredibly impressive even today, given the limited storage space on the cartridges.

Thirty years on, it's easy to talk about polygons, technical advances and classic games. But when I think of the Nintendo 64, it's not the graphics I remember first.



I remember the phone calls about Zelda.



I remember multiplayer evenings with Smash, Kart and GoldenEye.



I remember Banjo-Kazooie's music and quirky sound effects.



I remember Conker's epic opera.



I remember Pokémon Stadium and everyone seeing Pokémon in 3D for the first time.



I remember Mission: Impossible's backward somersault.



And I remember the feeling that the whole gaming world lay before us, ready to be discovered.

The Nintendo 64 may have been just a games console. But for many of us, it also became a place where some of our most vivid childhood memories were created.