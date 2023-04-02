The Nintendo 3DS has 'one last release' coming

HQ

To the sadness of many, the 3DS and Wii U eShops breathed their last on the 27th of March. However, this doesn't mean the consoles are entirely dead, and Limited Run Games is promising one last release for the 3DS.

The physical distributor posted a tease of the final 3DS game on its Twitter page earlier this week, with a cryptic image of a blurred out game. Many are unsure what the game could be but there is another title in the background that may give us a clue.

The game in the background is Go! Go! Kokopolo Anniversary Collection which was teased last June. However, we're unsure if Limited Run Games is including that game out of relevance or just as a red herring.