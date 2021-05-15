The nine-year-old son of Fast 9's director came up with the outright crazy magnet plane stunt

You're watching Advertisements

We've seen several trailers for the next film in the Fast and Furious franchise ahead of its July release date, and if one thing is clear, Dom Toretto and the team have come a long way since their street racing days.

The soon to release Fast 9 seems to have plenty of wacky and outright crazy stunts, including one involving a magnet plane - yes, a literal plane that has a massive magnet big enough to carry a car attached to it. While that very concept might be a little wild for most creatively downtrodden adults, it proved to be a completely reasonable idea for Justin Lin's (the Fast 9 director) son, Oqwe.

Speaking to Empire about the scene, Lin revealed that it was Oqwe who came up with the stunt, saying, "We were talking about the ravine [set-piece] and I said, 'Alright, so here's Roman and Tej. Jakob needs to get to the other side - how does he get there?' And Oqwe just picked it up and pitched the idea of the plane and everything. After us spending hundreds of hours on planning, I guess he was paying attention, and he understood the characters."

If we were being frank, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that a few other stunts over the Fast and Furious franchise were also planned by children, considering how completely ridiculous they usually seem to be.

