The Nightmare Before Christmas is getting the Lego treatment

The Nightmare Before Christmas has become an iconic film, with Tim Burton's stop-motion animated spooky musical being a fan-favourite and a staple around homes during the Halloween season. While the movie actually debuted over 30 years ago back in 1993, it's still massively popular and this is affirmed by the fact that Lego has teamed up with Disney to brickify the movie.

A set has been announced and based on Halloween Town. It features various core elements and points of interest, such as Jack Skellington's house, the Halloween Town Hall, and the Spiral Hill where Jack and Sally came together for the iconic shot in front of the looming moon.

The set also includes various additional minifigures, with Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the Dog, and the two-faced The Mayor all starring alongside Jack and Sally. Unfortunately, there is no sign of Oogie Boogie.

The set spans 2,196 pieces and will retail for €199.99 / $199.99 / £169.99, with it selling on The Lego Shop from September 6.

