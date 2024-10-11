The Nightmare Before Christmas inspires Disney Speedstorm Season 10, available now

HQ

Disney Speedstorm has already started a new season, Season 10, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Four new racers join the arcade racing game, Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and Dr. Finkelstein.

In order to get the first two, it is required to purchase the Golden Pass, which you can buy with credit earned in the game or directly in the store at €9,99. The other two can be unlocked for free vie the Season Tour and the free tier of the Pass.

Every player will be able to race on a new enviroment, called The Nightmare Festival, that includes 6 circuits around locations like Halloween Town, Oogie Boogie's Lair, Spiral Hill or Christmas Town.

The season also adds 10 new Crew Members, all of them from the Tim Burton stop-motio classic, including the likes of Zero, Igor or the Mayor from Halloween Town.

If you want a some free updgrade coins, you can use this code here: JACKOLANTERN

Gameloft wants Disney Speedstorm fans to be involved

Back at Gamescom, we talked to Gameloft about what's new for Disney Speedstorm and their other arcade racing title, Asphalt Legends Unite. They told us they are super happy with the reception for both games, and praised the community.

"So our main objective is to actually have the fans being the first ones involved in our creation", they said. You can watch our full interview with Gameloft's Nicolle Fadanelli and Arnaud Benefice below.