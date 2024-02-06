The Night Agent's second season is currently being filmed

HQ

Sometimes, Netflix debuts a show that connects with its audience and becomes a sensation. One of the latest to fit this bill was 2023's The Night Agent, an action-thriller series about a US agent who mans a White House telephone hotline that is only ever used in dire circumstances. Fans seemed to really enjoy the show, as it raked in millions of views almost right away, leading the streamer to greenlight a second season pretty much instantaneously.

Now, Netflix has revealed that The Night Agent's second season has entered production, which means that it is currently being filmed. It's unclear when the show will be back, but no doubt Netflix is looking at a release window that's anywhere between late 2024 and early 2025.

Are you excited for more The Night Agent?