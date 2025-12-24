The next Zelda game may be inspired by Koei Tecmo's spin-off, according to Eiji Aonuma

HQ

We don't know anything yet about Link's next adventure. We can safely assume that it will be a highly anticipated Switch 2 exclusive title. Nintendo has previously said that the direction the series has taken with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will continue. In an interview with 4Gamer, Eiji Aonuma, producer of the series, has now said that some of the elements found in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment have inspired Nintendo for the next instalment.

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the first Zelda title on Nintendo Switch 2. To be honest, we wanted to be the ones to release the 'first' one ourselves. Still, the inspiration we've gained from collaborating with Koei Tecmo like this may be reflected in the next Zelda we create. As you play Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, we hope you'll imagine those possibilities and look forward to our Zelda."

What inspiration and elements Nintendo might take from Koei Tecmo's spin-off remains to be seen, of course. Perhaps it will involve controlling more characters, more action, or something else found in the game.

Although a new traditional Zelda game is probably a few years away, 2026 also marks the series' 40th anniversary. Hopefully, Nintendo will have something to offer to celebrate. Perhaps a trailer for the upcoming live-action film that is currently being shot in New Zealand and will premiere in 2027. Or maybe even a reveal of a new game.