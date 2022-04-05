Cookies

World of Warcraft

The Next World of Warcraft expansion has already been leaked

Say hello to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

HQ

Blizzard is still slated to unveil the next expansion for World of Warcraft on April 19, but thanks to... well, Blizzard itself, we already know what it's called.

As PCGamesN writes, a few details have already been leaked. Reportedly, the expansion will be called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and will arrive in three different editions, just like Shadowlands, namely Base, Heroic and Epic.

Wowhead has further discovered that there are already source files referring to new Dragon Mounts, which are no doubt linked to just the new expansion.

We are again waiting for news on 19 April.

World of Warcraft

