The next video game to get its own movie is friendslop pioneer Chained Together

Before there was Peak, R.E.P.O. and RV There Yet? there was Chained Together. You and up to three friends were literally chained together, and would have to complete a parkour challenge that would see you rise from the depths of hell to the gates of heaven.

The game proved to be a massive hit when it released in 2024, and now it is being turned into a movie. As reported by Deadline, the film is being created by Anton, the company behind Greenland and Fuze, which is teaming up with Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert, who will be putting together the project as producers.

"Chained Together is one of those games that instantly connects with players because of its humour, challenge, and sense of teamwork," Hughes and Speckert said in a joint statement. "As producers, we couldn't be more excited to be working with Anton on this. We think they're the perfect partner for this project, and we believe there's an endless amount of fun to be had with the premise. The game's collaborative nature, the dependency between players chained together, creates a unique foundation for cinematic storytelling. We can't wait to bring that spirit to life for fans and new audiences alike."

Plot details and release information remain under wraps, as this film is likely a while away yet.