GRLive: Tell Me Why
news

The next Ubisoft Forward showcase will air September 10

Be sure to tune in for news on upcoming projects, such as Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Along with a new trailer, Ubisoft has revealed that the next Ubisoft Forward showcase is going take place on Thursday, September 10. In the announcement, they also confirmed that Immortals Fenyx Rising indeed is the previously known Gods & Monsters as we previously reported.

The show "will feature new games and big news on Ubisoft's upcoming lineup of games and content", according to the publisher.

The pre-show will start at 11 AM PDT, bringing a Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers. It will also feature updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. If you log into your Ubisoft account during the stream, you can get in-game rewards and items.

As for the main show, which will kick off at 12 PM PDT, we can expect to see Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege. There will also be updates regarding the new IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and "more yet-to-be-revealed surprises".

You can watch the show on Youtube, Twitch or Ubisoft.com if interested.

