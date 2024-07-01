The next Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings games aren't "too far away"

HQ

If you've been eagerly waiting for more information and news related to the next Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings games coming from Amazon as a publisher, it looks like we won't be holding our breath for too long. Amazon Games' vice president Christoph Hartmann has spoken with Variety where he revealed that more games in these franchises are on their way and seemingly not hugely far off, even if we shouldn't expect news soon.

Hartmann states: "It's not going to be tomorrow, but it's not too far away. As I said, we're getting into a much more regular cadence of shipping games. That's all I'm allowed to tell you right now... It's all about quality. You don't want to just be rushed out. That's doesn't work. It has to be Triple-A quality, because the bar is so high."

So while we shouldn't be hoping for news in the imminent future, it doesn't look like we're set for a The Elder Scrolls VI or Fallout 5 length of wait here.

