The next title from the Helldivers II studio will likely be multiformat

HQ

It was a stroke of genius for Sony to secure the rights to Helldivers II, which became one of the biggest games of last year. But unlike developers like Housemarque, Bluepoint Games and Haven Studios - all of which have been bought by Sony in recent years - Swedish Arrowhead Game Studios has remained an independent studio.

And apparently it will stay that way. Even though Arrowhead still has a lot to offer when it comes to Helldivers II, Forbes now reports that the studio's CEO Shams Jorjani has commented on their next title via Discord. There are no gameplay details, but he does state that PlayStation Studios will not be publishing their new game, but that this time they intend to retain all rights themselves, which probably means full multiformat:

"The wonderful thing is that thanks to the amazing support of you FINE people Arrowhead's future is quite bright and we have the freedom to explore some really cool concepts that we couldn't have otherwise. Game 6 (our next project) will happen the way it will happen thanks to you. ❤

The next game is 100% funded by ourselves so we'll call 100% of those shots."

It's no secret that Arrowhead wasn't happy with Sony's PSN requirements for PC, which initially made the game unavailable in 170 markets/regions, and even after the requirements were toned down somewhat, there are still around 130 markets/regions where Helldivers II is not available. Whether this is part of the decision to self-publish next time, we do not know.

Regardless, it seems that more people will get the chance to play the next Arrowhead Game Studios title, no matter what it is and when it is released.