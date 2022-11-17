Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

      The next The Dark Pictures game has been confirmed already

      It'll be known as Directive 8020 and will start Season 2 of the anthology series.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      For those hoping or wondering if Supermassive Games would take a bit of a break from The Dark Pictures Anthology since The Devil in Me (which launches tomorrow) will conclude the first season of the game, will be surprised to hear that Season 2's first instalment has already been confirmed.

      As noted at the end of The Devil in Me (thanks GamingBolt), the next title in the series has been confirmed, and this one will be called The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020.

      As the trailer, which was captured by Slimpy on YouTube shows, this game will be taking to space for a sci-fi horror experience, one where members of a spaceship's crew have seemingly suddenly changed and are now attempting to kill the other crew members.

      There's no note of the exact release date for the upcoming title, and likewise Supermassive Games hasn't yet officially announced the project, but considering this has been an annual series for some time now, it wouldn't be a massive shock if this was gearing up for a 2023 launch.

      The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

      Related texts



      Loading next content