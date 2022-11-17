The next The Dark Pictures game has been confirmed already

For those hoping or wondering if Supermassive Games would take a bit of a break from The Dark Pictures Anthology since The Devil in Me (which launches tomorrow) will conclude the first season of the game, will be surprised to hear that Season 2's first instalment has already been confirmed.

As noted at the end of The Devil in Me (thanks GamingBolt), the next title in the series has been confirmed, and this one will be called The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020.

As the trailer, which was captured by Slimpy on YouTube shows, this game will be taking to space for a sci-fi horror experience, one where members of a spaceship's crew have seemingly suddenly changed and are now attempting to kill the other crew members.

There's no note of the exact release date for the upcoming title, and likewise Supermassive Games hasn't yet officially announced the project, but considering this has been an annual series for some time now, it wouldn't be a massive shock if this was gearing up for a 2023 launch.