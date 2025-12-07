The next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action film will debut in November 2028

HQ

Recently, it was confirmed that the long-promised live-action adaptation of The Last Ronin, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project where only one of the Turtles gang remains alive, has been put on ice, mainly because Paramount seems to fear having a brutal R-rated movie as the first live-action TMNT film in a long while won't attract the right audience to the expanding franchise. Instead, it was confirmed that a more atypical live-action Turtles film is on the way, and we now know when exactly this will arrive.

As per Deadline, the live-action/animation hybrid will arrive on November 17, 2028, which will be around a month before the recently confirmed "Sonic Universe Event Film" debuts on December 22, 2028.

It's unclear what this TMNT film will offer, but we do know that it will be produced by Neal H. Moritz. With this date locked in, we should probably expect further news and information about it in 2026.