The next Starcraft might not be a strategy game

It has actually been 13 years since Blizzard launched Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty and three years since the support ended. And unfortunately there's no new Starcraft in sight, and no rumors about any development either.

But as Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard and Phil Spencer is a big fan of the franchise, many people have hoped its revival might actually happen in a not too distant future. While speaking to Bloomberg, the Blizzard president Mike Ybarra briefly touched upon this and says he won't order a team to make the game, but will support them if there is an exciting vision with a lot of passion behind it:

"It's not me saying, 'Go make a StarCraft game. I need to have someone who has the vision and passion that comes with the idea, and I'll bet on that team."

This means he is pretty much open for any good ideas, and next time we see something from Starcraft, it won't necessarily be an RTS. Ybarra also mentioned that he doesn't know how the Xbox era Blizzard will turn out quite yet, but adds that they enjoy more autonomy now than in many years and that decision making is faster with Phil Spencer. Previously it was "many decisions up the chain of executives at Activision, slowing everything down.", and now Blizzard has the opportunty to develop "less mainstream projects".

We certainly wouldn't mind a revival of Starcraft: Ghost which was cancelled in 2006 (although got a tiny revival with the DLC Starcraft II: Nova Covert Ops), but there is frankly quite a lot that could be made with Starcraft in just about any genre.

What would your dream-project be for Starcraft?