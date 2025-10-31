The next Sorcerer Supreme has been named and a certain Witch is inheriting the title

HQ

For a long while, the title of Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme has been one that Doctor Strange has held, but in the near future, at least in the comic book world, someone else will be taking over the duties of the mystical protector.

A new comic run has been announced that will see Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff becoming the new Sorcerer Supreme, as part of a run of the same name. The narrative picks up after the events of Victor Von Doom's fall and sees how the character handles the task of being "Earth's primary mystical defender".

Set to be written by Steve Orlando, who has penned the latest run of Scarlet Witch comics, and with art from Blood Hunters' Bernard Chong, the first issue of Sorcerer Supreme will be arriving in December and for a taste of what will be on offer, check out the synopsis below.

"Defying tradition and breaking every rule, Scarlet Witch charts a bold, new path as the Sorcerer Supreme! But will her rebellious approach to the role bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

"The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda's claim, anoint their own Sorcerer Supreme—Agatha Harkness! Following a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. And if she's going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler... Madelyne Pryor! And with Wanda and the Vishanti distracted, what rising mystical threats have escaped their notice? Determined to fulfill her sacred new duty, Wanda expands her scope and redefines her power to protect the world like no Sorcerer Supreme ever has!"

You can see the cover art for Sorcerer Supreme below, which has been created by fan-artist Leirix.

