The next slate of AMD's X3D CPUs launch this week

HQ

Just recently, AMD lifted the curtain on the RX 9000 Series of graphics cards and now the technology giant is back at it although with a distinct focus on CPUs this time. Because the company's SVP and GM of computing and graphics, Jack Huynh, has taken to X to reveal the launch date and the pricing for the upcoming next slate of Ryzen 9 X3D models.

The two models are known as the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D, respectively, and as for the pricing, we're told that they will set you back $699 and $599 if you intend to snag either one.

As per the specs for these CPUs, the 9950X3D has 16 Zen 5 cores and a max boost speed of 5.7GHz. The 9900X3D on the other hand comes with a smaller 12 Zen 5 cores and a speed of 5.5 GHz.

As for the release date, they are expected to go up for sale this week on March 12. Will you be improving your PC with a new CPU this month?