The next Renault Twingo will arrive in 2026 for a very affordable price

HQ

As electric vehicles are still quite new and unusual, a lot of the time when a car maker debuts what it calls an entry-level vehicle, it's referring to a model that might still set you back over €30,000. Renault is looking to turn this on its head, as the French car maker has now shared a ton of additional details about the next version of the Twingo, which will be much more affordable.

In a press release, it is affirmed that the Twingo E-Tech, as it is known, will be looking to sell with prices beginning at €20,000. The car will also be looking to find its way onto roads sometime in 2026, all ahead of a full-scale reveal next week at the Paris Motor Show.

Speaking about this new Twingo, Renault adds: "Developed by Ampere with the aim of offering an entry price of less than €20,000, fulfilling Renault's pledge to put electric mobility within ever more people's reach - as it is doing with the other models in its electric line-up: Renault 5 E-Tech electric, Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Megane E-tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric."

Does the Twingo's price bracket make you more inclined to jump to EV models?

This is an ad: