The next Playdate Update showcase will happen later this week

Looking for a bunch of new games to play on your Playdate ahead of the holidays? If so, we have some good news to share as Panic has revealed the date for the next Playdate Update.

Set to happen very soon, on November 6 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET, the show will be looking to "provide a sneak peek at upcoming games for Playdate and look back on some of the stand out titles of 2025 players can pick up at a discounted price."

We're not told anything further or given additional information but it is worth noting that this show will happen while the Playdate Catalog Fall Sale continues, meaning until November 13 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET you can snag various games or even entire seasons of games at a fraction of the cost.

In line with this announcement, Panic also reveals that 80,000 Playdates have been sold to date and that this number should spike over the holidays because for the first time ever, there will be stock available for the festive period. Yep, you can buy a Playdate today without needing to sit on a lengthy wait list unbeknownst as to when or if you'll get a unit.