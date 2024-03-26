The next Pirates of the Caribbean film will be a reboot

HQ

The information and details surrounding the next Pirates of the Caribbean film have been unreliable at the best of times, but we can likely take this latest bit of information as gospel, as it comes from the iconic producer behind the actual series: Jerry Bruckheimer.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Bruckheimer touched a little on some upcoming projects he has in the works, all during the press tour for the upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Talking about Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean in particular, Bruckheimer stated:

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

A reboot does likely mean that an entire new cast will be on the cards for the future of the Disney franchise. As to what this means for Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow remains unclear but surely he'll make an appearance of some kind as what's Pirates of the Caribbean without Captain Jack? Clearly we'll get an answer for that in the future.