The next Nintendo Switch might not be a 'revolution'

All eyes are on Nintendo this year to see if we are getting some new hardware from the Switch creator. It has been seven years since the Switch launched, and it seemed 2023 gave it one hell of a send off.

However, according to Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games (thanks, Gamesindustry.biz), it seems that we may be in for disappointment if we're hoping for a Switch 2 this year. "The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution," said Toto. "Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch."

The Nintendo Switch definitely is a winning formula, combining handheld fun with the solid roster of exclusives Nintendo has, and so it would be strange for the company to ditch the idea entirely. We will be getting some improvements, if Toto is correct, enough to warrant a $100 price increase by the looks of things, bringing the price of the new console to $400.