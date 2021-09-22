English
The next Nintendo Direct is airing very soon

Could we be about to see N64 or Game Boy games added to the console's online service?

Nintendo has revealed that its next Direct showcase will be airing on September 24 at 23:00 BST/ September 25 at 00:00 CEST. The presentation is set to be roughly 40 minutes long and it will be dedicated to titles Nintendo has lined up for the rest of 2021. You'll be able to watch the presentation when it goes live here.

It hasn't been confirmed what exactly will be shown, but a few rumours have been floating around recently. Many have alleged that either N64 or Game Boy games will be coming to the Switch Online service, as it has been three years since it first launched. Alan Wake Remastered was also recently rated for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil, so it's possible that it may be revealed here.

What are your dreams and expectations for the showcase?

