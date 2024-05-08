The next Nintendo console seems to be fairly similar to Switch

HQ

Yesterday we finally got official confirmation from Nintendo that the successor to the Switch will be unveiled before the 1st of April 2025. But exactly what the next console will be is still unclear, although there have been rumors of a device that seems to be quite similar to the Switch.

And perhaps several of the rumors have actually been correct. Although Nintendo didn't have any details to share yesterday, chief executive Shuntaro Furukawa said the following in response to a question about whether the next Switch will be something completely new:

"Switch next model is the appropriate way to describe it"

In short, if you've been hoping for a hybrid console, it looks like you're actually going to get your wish. In June, Nintendo will hold its own event, where we will see new Switch games. But, the new console will not be shown at this event.