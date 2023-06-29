Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The next Nintendo console is around as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One

At least that's according to the Activision CEO.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has said that the Switch's successor will be roughly as powerful as 8th gen consoles, meaning the Xbox One and PS4.

He made these statements during the ongoing case between the FTC and Microsoft, where the latter hopes to prove its plan of acquiring Activision Blizzard is solid. Kotick also said he'd had active talks with Nintendo about its next generation of console.

The Activision CEO remarked that the company's lack of support for the Nintendo Switch was a "bad decision," suggesting we could have more collaboration between the two companies in the future.

What do you think of the Switch successor being as powerful as a PS4?

The next Nintendo console is around as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One


Loading next content