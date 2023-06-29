The next Nintendo console is around as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One

HQ

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has said that the Switch's successor will be roughly as powerful as 8th gen consoles, meaning the Xbox One and PS4.

He made these statements during the ongoing case between the FTC and Microsoft, where the latter hopes to prove its plan of acquiring Activision Blizzard is solid. Kotick also said he'd had active talks with Nintendo about its next generation of console.

The Activision CEO remarked that the company's lack of support for the Nintendo Switch was a "bad decision," suggesting we could have more collaboration between the two companies in the future.

